A TMNT #140 Micro-Review – The End of an Era

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT 140, cover, June 2023, Gavin SmithTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #140
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman (Story Consultant)
ARTISTS: Gavin Smith, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This might be the first ever issue of this TMNT ongoing series that author Tom Waltz’s name isn’t attached to. If not, it’s definitely one of the first. End of an era,right there.

Now that the Armageddon Game storyline is officially over, this TMNT series appears to be pushing the franchise’s boundaries once again by showing us what roles the Turtles will settle into now that they’re no longer in hiding, and can be part of the world at large. That’s something that’s essentially never been done before. I’m very curious to see where it goes.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.