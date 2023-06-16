A TMNT #140 Micro-Review – The End of an Era

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #140

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman (Story Consultant)

ARTISTS: Gavin Smith, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This might be the first ever issue of this TMNT ongoing series that author Tom Waltz’s name isn’t attached to. If not, it’s definitely one of the first. End of an era,right there.

Now that the Armageddon Game storyline is officially over, this TMNT series appears to be pushing the franchise’s boundaries once again by showing us what roles the Turtles will settle into now that they’re no longer in hiding, and can be part of the world at large. That’s something that’s essentially never been done before. I’m very curious to see where it goes.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

