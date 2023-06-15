The Amazing Spider-Man #27 Micro-Review – Delightfully Pear-Shaped

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #27

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: Ed McGuinness, Mark Farmer (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s always great to see Ed McGuinness’ work. When I think of him, I always picture his hyper-muscular depictions of superheroes. And yet, in this issue he draws Doc Ock delightfully pear-shaped. Not everybody’s cut out to be shredded, I suppose. But it’s also a lot of fun to see him draw Spidey, Black Cat, and Shocker.

Naturally, much of this issue deals with the guilt and sorrow our main characters feel over the big death that occurred last issue. That’s understandable. Appreciated, even.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement