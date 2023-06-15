A Ghostlore #2 Micro-Review – Ghostly Monster

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Ghostlore 2, cover, June 2023, Leomacs, Jason Wordie, Danny LuckertTITLE: Ghostlore #2
AUTHOR: Cullen Bunn
ARTISTS: Leomacs, Jason Wordie (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue is more about monster horror than ghost horror. Unless you consider that it’s kind of a giant ghostly monster. That changes things, I suppose…

At it’s core, this issue delivers what you expect coming out of the first one. We get one of our main characters terrorized by a ghost and an accompanying ghostly vision. We don’t necessarily get to know either of them better. But we get to know our threat. For now, that’s enough.

