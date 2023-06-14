A Planet of the Apes #3 Micro-Review – NOT a Horror Comic…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Planet of the Apes #3

AUTHOR: David F. Walker

ARTISTS: Dave Wachter, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Joshua Cassara & Dean White.

RELEASED: June 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m pretty sure that Planet of the Apes was not originally envisioned as a horror story. But nevertheless, this new Planet of the Apes comic book definitely seems to have a horror component to it.

This kind of Planet of the Apes story, set during the fall of man, is all the more poignant these days. During the days surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic we saw just how low some human beings will stoop to preserve what they see as their way of life. And a lot of that is mirrored in this series. It’s a scary thing to see…

