A DC Pride Through the Years #1 Micro-Review – A Glimpse of Things to Come

TITLE: DC Pride Through the Years #1

AUTHORS: Various.

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Derek Charm.

RELEASED: June 13, 2023

By Rob Siebert

What we have here is mostly a collection of stories from over the years featuring LGBTQIA+ characters in the DC Universe. With Derek Charm’s brilliant take on a classic cover, to boot.

But we also get a new short story by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey. It features Green Lantern Alan Scott talking about his days as a 24-year-old army engineer in love with one of his colleagues. It’s a beautiful story, which thankfully serves as a precursor for more later this year.

