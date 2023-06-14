A DC Pride Through the Years #1 Micro-Review – A Glimpse of Things to Come

Rob Siebert

dc_pride_through_the_years_1_cover_2023_derek_charmTITLE: DC Pride Through the Years #1
AUTHORS: Various.
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Derek Charm.
RELEASED: June 13, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

What we have here is mostly a collection of stories from over the years featuring LGBTQIA+ characters in the DC Universe. With Derek Charm’s brilliant take on a classic cover, to boot.

But we also get a new short story by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey. It features Green Lantern Alan Scott talking about his days as a 24-year-old army engineer in love with one of his colleagues. It’s a beautiful story, which thankfully serves as a precursor for more later this year.

