A Poison Ivy #13 Micro-Review – Jarring Transitions

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Poison Ivy 13, cover, June 2023, Jessica FongTITLE: Poison Ivy #13
AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Jessica Fong.
RELEASED: June 6, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For whatever reason, this issue has four different artists and three different colorists. Not sure what happened there. But it makes for a couple of jarring transitions. For the sake of consistency with previous issues, I’m partial to Marcio Takara’s pages.

The Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance is now officially starting to get under my nerves. I’m aware it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. But I continue to maintain that they’re better off as best friends than lovers.

