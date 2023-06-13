A Poison Ivy #13 Micro-Review – Jarring Transitions

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #13

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: June 6, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

For whatever reason, this issue has four different artists and three different colorists. Not sure what happened there. But it makes for a couple of jarring transitions. For the sake of consistency with previous issues, I’m partial to Marcio Takara’s pages.

The Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance is now officially starting to get under my nerves. I’m aware it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. But I continue to maintain that they’re better off as best friends than lovers.

