A Green Lantern #2 Micro-Review – Hal’s New Roommate?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Green Lantern #2

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: June 13, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m a little bit miffed that this series is only two issues old, and it’s about to be interrupted by DC’s next big event, Knight Terrors. We won’t even see the next chapter of the John Stewart back-up story until September. Very lame.

Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr. make a great Green Lantern team. Early in this issue, there’s a shot of Hal taking off into the sky that’s absolutely stunning.

“Every problem is just an opportunity for greatness.” Inspiring words from Kilowog. Though why he’s apparently staying with Hal remains a mystery.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement