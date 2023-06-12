Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #6 Micro-Review – The Sex Issue

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World 6, cover, June 2023, Kevin WadaTITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #6
AUTHOR: Jason Aaron
ARTISTS: Leila Del Duca, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge. Cover by Kevin Wada.
RELEASED: June 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We get full frontal nudity in this issue. And sex. Like, seven pages of sex, followed by more sex later on. Doesn’t bother me. But if it bothers you, then buyer beware on this one.

Initially, I wondered what the point was of giving us this window into Maceo and Mezzy’s sex life, besides abject titilation. But it does, I suppose, allow us to invest further in them by seeing them in what is obviously a very personal, vulnerable, and in this case emotional state. The titilation factor is there, of course. But it’s not all there is.

