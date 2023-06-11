A Fantastic Four #8 Micro-Review – Small-Town Superheroes

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Fantastic Four #8
AUTHOR: Ryan North
ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
RELEASED: June 7, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
It occurred to me while reading this issue that Ryan North has essentially turned the Fantastic Four into small-town superheroes. For the time being, at least. I like that.
The FF are hunkering down in small-town Arizona these days. I couldn’t help but wonder why Arizona, as a lot of people I know are either moving to Arizona or talking about moving there. So I did some Googling. Apparently, in addition to the relatively nice weather and scenery, Arizona’s economy is booming. That’ll do it, I suppose.
Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.