A Fantastic Four #8 Micro-Review – Small-Town Superheroes

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #8

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: June 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It occurred to me while reading this issue that Ryan North has essentially turned the Fantastic Four into small-town superheroes. For the time being, at least. I like that.

The FF are hunkering down in small-town Arizona these days. I couldn’t help but wonder why Arizona, as a lot of people I know are either moving to Arizona or talking about moving there. So I did some Googling. Apparently, in addition to the relatively nice weather and scenery, Arizona’s economy is booming. That’ll do it, I suppose.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or follow us on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement