A Fantastic Four #8 Micro-Review – Small-Town Superheroes

Fantastic Four 8, cover, June 2023, Alex RossTITLE: Fantastic Four #8
AUTHOR: Ryan North
ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
RELEASED: June 7, 2023

It occurred to me while reading this issue that Ryan North has essentially turned the Fantastic Four into small-town superheroes. For the time being, at least. I like that. 

The FF are hunkering down in small-town Arizona these days. I couldn’t help but wonder why Arizona, as a lot of people I know are either moving to Arizona or talking about moving there. So I did some Googling. Apparently, in addition to the relatively nice weather and scenery, Arizona’s economy is booming. That’ll do it, I suppose. 

