A Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Empire #1 Micro-Review – No Action, No Aliens

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Empire #1

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Jethro Morales, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Ryan Brown.

RELEASED: June 7, 2023

I like me a good smaller-scope story set in the Star Wars universe. Sometimes I think that’s what the main Star Wars title should be. Case in point, this simple story about an Imperial worker on Endor who’s simply trying to make friends among his peers.

Jethro Morales has an unenviable task here, if you think about it. He’s got to draw a Star Wars story without a lot of aliens or action scenes, and still make it interesting. To his credit, though, he pulls it off.

Still loving these Ryan Brown covers.

