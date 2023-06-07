Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 Micro-Review – Is It Cheating…?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Darick Robertson, Norm Rapmund (Co-Inker), Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Clayton Henry & Marcelo Maiolo.

RELEASED: June 6, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I appreciate that emphasis is being placed on Jon’s dynamic with Damian in this issue. I maintain that their relationship is much more interesting than that of Jon and Dick Grayson.

This issue brings up an interesting moral quandry, in a comic book science sort of way: Is it cheating if the person you’re “cheating” with is an alternate universe version of your significant other? I think the answer is yes. But I’m not sure… That’s a weird rabbit hole to go down, isn’t it?

