A TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #1 Micro-Review – Mickey Ears?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #1

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Tim Lattie, Jack Lawrence (Inker), Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 31, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In essence, what we get from this issue is more of the same. But in this case, that’s a good thing. The charm and show-faithfulness of Erik Burnham’s writing at the fun of Tim Lattie’s pencils are very much intact.

Late in this issue, the Turtles don space suits that very obviously have Mickey Mouse ears on them. Raph makes a joke about them being from TCRI’s “psychological warfare department.” I’m not sure if that joke lands or not. But it’s definitely surreal to see the Turtles essentially dressed like Disney characters.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement