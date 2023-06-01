The Amazing Spider-Man #26 Micro-Review – A Wasted Death

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #26

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz & Erick Arciniega (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 31, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As the cover indicates, we get a character death in this issue. The problem is, the character who dies never had a role of substance in the book. We established that they were around, but that’s about it. We never told any interesting stories about them being in Spider-Man’s orbit, how their relationship with him evolved, etc. They were just there for the sake of being there. Almost as if they weren’t put there for any reason other than to be killed off later…

What a waste.

