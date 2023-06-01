The Amazing Spider-Man #26 Micro-Review – A Wasted Death

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 26, cover, May 2023, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio MenyzTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #26
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz & Erick Arciniega (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 31, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

As the cover indicates, we get a character death in this issue. The problem is, the character who dies never had a role of substance in the book. We established that they were around, but that’s about it. We never told any interesting stories about them being in Spider-Man’s orbit, how their relationship with him evolved, etc. They were just there for the sake of being there. Almost as if they weren’t put there for any reason other than to be killed off later…

What a waste.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.