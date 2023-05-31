A Power Girl Special #1 Micro-Review – Slightly More Modest

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Power Girl Special #1

AUTHORS: Leah Williams, Joanne Starer

ARTISTS: Marguerite Sauvage, Marissa Louise (Co-Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer), Natacha Bustos, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 30, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

From a writing standpoint, this special didn’t enthrall me any more than the recent Power Girl backups in Action Comics. But visually, I appreciate Marguerite Sauvage’s slightly more modest take on the character’s look.

As recently as DC’s Lazarus Planet event, the way that certain artists provocatively drew Power Girl was…distracting, let’s say. Sauvage does accentuate the character’s breasts, but not to the point of ridiculousness. If they’re thinking of doing more Power Girl content like this, this is the way she should be drawn.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or visit us on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement