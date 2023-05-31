A Deadpool #7 Micro-Review – Giant Symbiote Dogsitter

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deadpool #7

AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong

ARTISTS: Luigi Zagaria, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Martin Coccolo & Neeraj Menon.

RELEASED: May 31, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Deadpool busts out a good ol’ fashioned Three Stooges style eye poke in this issue. As a Stooges fan, I enjoyed that.

I wonder what the creators of Lady Deathstrike think about her being used as what is essentially a babysitter for a giant symbiote dog…

Only seven issues in, I’m finding I’m already rather protective of Wade’s relationship with Valentine Vuong. If she backstabs him, I’m going to be inconsolable.

