An Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 Micro-Review – Road Trip! (with Green Lanterns!)

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Dennis Culver

ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Brian Reber (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 23, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This book feels like it’s starting to settle into a groove. Which kinda sucks, considering it’s only going to be six issues long…

For yours truly, Chris Burnham’s art continues to be the big selling point for this series. I really dig his figure rendering, and the texture he adds to everything. As the cover indicates, we get two Green Lanterns in this issue as a bonus.

