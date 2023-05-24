An Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 Micro-Review – Road Trip! (with Green Lanterns!)

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 (of 6)
AUTHOR: Dennis Culver
ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Brian Reber (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 23, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This book feels like it’s starting to settle into a groove. Which kinda sucks, considering it’s only going to be six issues long…

For yours truly, Chris Burnham’s art continues to be the big selling point for this series. I really dig his figure rendering, and the texture he adds to everything. As the cover indicates, we get two Green Lanterns in this issue as a bonus.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.