A Green Arrow #2 Micro-Review – The Cosmic Archer

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Green Arrow #2

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 23, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I actually kind of like that they’re going the cosmic route for the early portion of this Green Arrow run. At the very least, it’s a different aesthetic from how we normally see Oliver Queen.

I hope we get some more one-on-one time between Lian Harper and Ollie. That’s a relationship that I don’t know has been explored enough.

This is a minor spoiler, but why does it feel like Peacemaker and/or the Suicide Squad are being shoehorned into so many books lately? Is there some kind of editorial mandate?

