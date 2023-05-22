A Fantastic Four #700 Micro-Review – When You Give a Narcissist a Time Machine…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #700

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: May 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I haven’t read nearly as much Doctor Doom content as I perhaps should have. But one thing I’ll never deny is that Doom is inevitably fun to read. He is a narcissist that refers to himself in the third person, after all. Ryan North has a great handle on the character.

And what happens when you give a time machine to a narcissist? The results aren’t nearly as catastrophic as you might think.

Question: How much longer is Johnny Storm going to have his fu manchu? It may have run its course, I think…

