A She-Hulk #13 Micro-Review – The Team-Up That Wasn’t There

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

She-Hulk 13, cover, May 2023, Jen BartelTITLE: She-Hulk #13
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Joe Quinones, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.
RELEASED: May 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It looks like we’ve got a love triangle coming our way in She-Hulk. I ain’t mad at it. At least Rainbow Rowell got me to care about Jack of Hearts, one of the guys, before it started…

Patsy Walker, a.k.a. Hellcat, is indeed in this issue as the cover suggests. But the cover also kind of suggests it’s a team-up, which it isn’t. On the plus side, this is another positively gorgeous Jen Bartel covert.

