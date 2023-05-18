A Planet of the Apes #2 Micro-Review – Hooked in Hard

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Planet of the Apes #2

AUTHORS: David F. Walker

ARTISTS: Dave Wachter, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Joshua Cassara & Dean White.

RELEASED: May 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This second issue of Planet of the Apes was a little exposition-heavy, as we further build the world and time period the book is set in. Some of that dialogue is clunky. But by and large, this issue is a decent continuation of what we got from issue #1. I’m still hooked in hard.

Dave Wachter and Bryan Valenza’s art continues to be absolutely beautiful. They’re tailor-made for a book like this.

