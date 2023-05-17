The Flash #799 Micro-Review – A Mismatched Tone

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #799

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: May 16, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The tone of this issue is strangely light-hearted. Considering, y’know, Wally’s newborn son has basically been kidnapped and taken to hell by a crazy grandma. If that were my kid, I’d be apoplectic. But apparently Wally has the time and patience for Star Trek jokes.

Incidentally, the kid in this issue looks way too old to be a newborn. He looks more like a toddler. There’s a detail I probably wouldn’t have noticed if I weren’t a dad…

