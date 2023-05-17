A Guardians of the Galaxy #2 – That Guardians Vibe

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Guardians of the Galaxy #2

AUTHORS: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

ARTISTS: Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto.

RELEASED: May 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue doesn’t recapture the fun or charm of the first one. But the interplay between the characters is enough for it to maintain that Guardians vibe people will look for from the movies. And hopefully the new movie does, indeed, drive some traffic toward this issue.

What’s going on with Quill’s hair in this issue? Most of it is buzzed. But then he’s got a spikey bit on the front. Is that just the style in outer space, right now?

