A Saga #64 Micro-Review – What Language is This?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Saga 64, cover, May 2023, Fiona StaplesTITLE: Saga #64
AUTHOR: Brian K. Vaughan
ARTISTS: Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Letters and Design)
RELEASED: May 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene in this book that’s in a different language. I forget what that language is called. But I’m pretty sure it’s not Spanish. I did take Spanish in high school…

In all seriousness, virtually any scene that adds emphasis to Fiona Staples’ phenomenal art is okay in my book.

Alana and the kids’ new status quo looks like it’s going to be interesting. I’m curious to see what develops in these next few issues.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.