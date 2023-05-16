A Saga #64 Micro-Review – What Language is This?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Saga #64

AUTHOR: Brian K. Vaughan

ARTISTS: Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Letters and Design)

RELEASED: May 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene in this book that’s in a different language. I forget what that language is called. But I’m pretty sure it’s not Spanish. I did take Spanish in high school…

In all seriousness, virtually any scene that adds emphasis to Fiona Staples’ phenomenal art is okay in my book.

Alana and the kids’ new status quo looks like it’s going to be interesting. I’m curious to see what develops in these next few issues.

