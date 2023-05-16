A Ghostlore #1 Micro-Review – The Seventh Sense?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Ghostlore, cover, May 2023, Leomacs, Jason Wordie, Brian HurttTITLE: Ghostlore #1
AUTHOR: Cullen Bunn
ARTISTS: Leomacs, Jason Wordie (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer), Brian Hurtt, Bill Crabtree (Colorist)
RELEASED: May 10, 2023

It’s difficult to read Ghostlore #1 and not think of The Sixth Sense. We’ve got a teenage girl who can see ghosts, and by the end of the issue she’s going to try and right some unresolved wrongs at the urging of those ghosts. That’s essentially where we were with the Haley Joel Osment character at the end of The Sixth Sense.

The impetus is now on Ghostlore to differentiate itself from that story. For now, I’m intrigued enough to keep reading…

