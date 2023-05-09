A Superman: Lost #3 Micro-Review – Purple Space Dolphins

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Lost #3

AUTHORS: Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan

ARTISTS: Pagulayan, Jason Paz (Inker), Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer). Cover by Pagulayan, Paz, & Elmer Santos.

RELEASED: May 9, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I wasn’t ready to see purple space dolphins in this issue. That’s goofy comic book perfection. Definitely a pleasant surprise.

It feels like Superman: Lost is starting to settle into a groove, as our titular Man of Steel encounters various alien races from across the universe. All beautifully drawn and colored by Pagulayan, Paz, and Cox. Dolphins included.

Christopher Priest’s script makes it easy to feel Superman’s loneliness. The guy is lost in space alone, after all…

