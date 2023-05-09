A Green Lantern #1 Micro-Review – Back to Basics

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Green Lantern 1, cover, May 2023, XermanicoTITLE: Green Lantern #1
AUTHORS: Jeremy Adams, Philip Kennedy Johnson
ARTISTS: Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer), Montos, Adriano Lucas (Colorist)
RELEASED: May 9, 2023

This issue references specific songs by both Tom Petty and the Rolling Stones. I like me a good classic rock soundtrack.

This is very much a “back to basics” approach to a Green Lantern book. Hal Jordan is our star, we’re back in Coast City, he’s back at Ferris Air, etc. Nothing wrong with that. Hopefully it proves to be a good jumping-on point for newbies.

Not sure if John Stewart is getting the same approach with his back-up feature. But that certainly seems to be the case thus far. Gotta love a man who takes care of his mother…

