A Starsigns #1 Micro-Review – No Complaints

TITLE: Starsigns #1
AUTHOR: Saladin Ahmed
ARTISTS: Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick (Colors), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 3, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
We spend most of this issue with our main character, a young woman of Lebanese descent who likes smoking joints when she’s not working as a caterer. No complaints.
I picked up this series because it sounded a little bit like Power Rangers. Everyday people getting superpowers from a cosmic event. But my initial impression is that it’ll be a little more like Heroes. Again, no complaints.
I can’t say Starsigns #1 makes a hell of a first impression. But my interest is piqued just enough to want to come back for more.
