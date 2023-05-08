A Starsigns #1 Micro-Review – No Complaints

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Starsigns #1

AUTHOR: Saladin Ahmed

ARTISTS: Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick (Colors), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We spend most of this issue with our main character, a young woman of Lebanese descent who likes smoking joints when she’s not working as a caterer. No complaints.

I picked up this series because it sounded a little bit like Power Rangers. Everyday people getting superpowers from a cosmic event. But my initial impression is that it’ll be a little more like Heroes. Again, no complaints.

I can’t say Starsigns #1 makes a hell of a first impression. But my interest is piqued just enough to want to come back for more.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok.

