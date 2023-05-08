A Starsigns #1 Micro-Review – No Complaints

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Starsigns 1, cover, May 2023, Megan Levens, Kelly FitzpatrickTITLE: Starsigns #1
AUTHOR: Saladin Ahmed
ARTISTS: Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick (Colors), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We spend most of this issue with our main character, a young woman of Lebanese descent who likes smoking joints when she’s not working as a caterer. No complaints.

I picked up this series because it sounded a little bit like Power Rangers. Everyday people getting superpowers from a cosmic event. But my initial impression is that it’ll be a little more like Heroes. Again, no complaints.

I can’t say Starsigns #1 makes a hell of a first impression. But my interest is piqued just enough to want to come back for more.

