A Scarlet Witch #5 Micro-Review – Bond and Banter

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #5
AUTHOR: Steve OrlandoScarlet Witch 5, cover, May 2023, Russell Dauterman
ARTISTS: Russell Dauterman, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Wanda Maximoff and Darcy Lewis have quickly become my favorite pair of girl friends in all of comics. I’ve come to look forward to their bond and banter with every issue.

Russell Dauterman, who’s been our cover artist up to this point, does interior pencils this issue. He definitely brings his A-game, giving us a gritty battle between Wanda and Scythia, and then a sentimental finish involving Darcy. A tremendous performance.

