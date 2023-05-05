A Star Wars: Sana Starros #3 Micro-Review – How to Steal a Rancor

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Sana Starros #3

AUTHOR: Justina Ireland

ARTISTS: Pere Perez, Dono Sanchez-Almara (Colorist) Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez.

RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is about Sana and her crew having to steal a rancor. That’s pretty damn cool. Less cool? Sana having to poor rancor urine on herself to attract the thing. Ew…

I can’t say that Sana Starros is at the top of my stack each week. But the series is working for me, thus far. It’s a family adventure story filled with action, hijinks, and a villain that’s very easy to dislike. I’m hoping this book gets a decent-sized run.

