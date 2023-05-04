A Star Wars #34 Micro-Review – Lightsaber Stories

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars 34, cover, May 2023, Stephen Segovia, Rain BeredoTITLE: Star Wars #34
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Madibek Musabekov, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo.
RELEASED: May 3, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

One complaint I’ve had since the beginning of this series is how lightsaber-centric some of the stories have been. Luke has to go back to Cloud City to find his blue lightsaber, Luke has to find a new lightsaber, Luke’s new lightsaber gets destroyed, etc. Now, we’ve got Luke looking for a kyber crystal to construct the green lightsaber we see in Return of the Jedi.

I’ll say this much, at least it was established in Jedi that Luke had to construct a new lightsaber. So we’re not just making up lightsaber stories for the heck of it.

