A Shazam! #1 Micro-Review – Oh Captain, My Captain

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Shazam 1, cover, May 2023, Dan MoraTITLE: Shazam! #1
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This story kicks off with our hero riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex from space. Comics, am I right?

This issue tries to tell us that our hero’s official name isn’t Shazam anymore, but rather just “Captain.” His original name used to be Captain Marvel, of course. So I guess this is kind of a middle ground?

All in all, this is about as solid a first issue to a Shazam! series as you’ll find. We’ve got great writing by Mark Waid, and stellar art by Dan Mora and Alejandro Sanchez. I’m expecting good things from this series.

