A Shazam! #1 Micro-Review – Oh Captain, My Captain

TITLE: Shazam! #1

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This story kicks off with our hero riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex from space. Comics, am I right?

This issue tries to tell us that our hero’s official name isn’t Shazam anymore, but rather just “Captain.” His original name used to be Captain Marvel, of course. So I guess this is kind of a middle ground?

All in all, this is about as solid a first issue to a Shazam! series as you’ll find. We’ve got great writing by Mark Waid, and stellar art by Dan Mora and Alejandro Sanchez. I’m expecting good things from this series.

