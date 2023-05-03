A Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #7 Micro-Review – The Overachiever

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #7

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This series had its share of flaws. And yet, in my book it’s an overachiever. Certainly, Marc Silvestri’s ability to draw was never in question. But in terms of the writing, he had a decent handle on Batman and the Joker. Though I’ll continue to complain about how he used Nightwing in this series instead of Robin…

Alfred gets some pretty strong dialogue in this issue. Specifically, “Not all battles are won with weapons and better training. Sometimes we need to fight not with hands clenched in fists, but with hands held open.”

Well said, Jeeves. Well said.

