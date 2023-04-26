An Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2 Micro-Review – Can They Do That..?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***TITLE: Action Comics #1054



TITLE: Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Dennis Culver

ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Brian Reber (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a great two-page spread in this issue, featuring a bird’s eye view of the team’s home base, the Shelter. The roof is peeled off, so you can see everything inside. I’m a sucker for stuff like that.

So…do they blow up a kid in this issue? Cuz it kinda looks like they blow up a kid. Can they do that..?

Chris Burnham and Brian Reber feel tailor-made for a Doom Patrol book. Let’s count our blessings that they’re here.

