An Action Comics #1054 Micro-Review – “Whatever Strength I Have…”

TITLE: Action Comics #1054

AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Dorado Quick

ARTISTS: Max Raynor, Matt Herms (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer), Jurgens, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Elizabeth Breitweiser (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer), Yasmin Flores Montanez, Brad Anderson (Colorist). Cover by Steve Beach.

RELEASED: April 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Superman to a defeated Metallo in this issue: “Whatever strength I have doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to those who need it. And right now, that’s you.”

I love that line. As far as this new stretch of Action Comics issues are concerned. Philip Kennedy Johnson feels like he’s really hit his stride.

Dan Jurgens handles both the writing and art duties on this month’s installment of “Lois and Clark 2.” Jurgens fits as well on a Superman story as anyone ever has. And yet, I still find myself missing Lee Weeks’ work, strictly for consistency’s sake.

