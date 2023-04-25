An Action Comics #1054 Micro-Review – “Whatever Strength I Have…”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Action Comics 1054, cover, April 2023, Steve BeachTITLE: Action Comics #1054
AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Dorado Quick
ARTISTS: Max Raynor, Matt Herms (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer), Jurgens, Norm Rapmund (Inker), Elizabeth Breitweiser (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer), Yasmin Flores Montanez, Brad Anderson (Colorist). Cover by Steve Beach.
RELEASED: April 25, 2023

Superman to a defeated Metallo in this issue: “Whatever strength I have doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to those who need it. And right now, that’s you.”

I love that line. As far as this new stretch of Action Comics issues are concerned. Philip Kennedy Johnson feels like he’s really hit his stride.

Dan Jurgens handles both the writing and art duties on this month’s installment of “Lois and Clark 2.” Jurgens fits as well on a Superman story as anyone ever has. And yet, I still find myself missing Lee Weeks’ work, strictly for consistency’s sake.

