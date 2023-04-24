A Star Wars: Yoda #6 Micro-Review – “Always Present, the Dark Side is.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #6

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Luke Ross, Nolan Woodard (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s some good dark-side related stuff in here. Namely about how the dark side is part of the Force itself, and always there as a temptation. I like that notion. It rings true to how certain temptations work in the real world.

At the risk of harping on, I really can’t say enough good things about how Luke Ross and Nolan Woodard render Yoda. There’s so much detail there that he almost looks drawn from life. It’s a big selling point for this series, as far as I’m concerned.

