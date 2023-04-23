Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107 Micro-Review – Rita Repulsa vs. Lord Zedd???

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 107, cover, April 2023, Taurin ClarkeTITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107
AUTHOR: Melissa Flores
ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue sees the team take on an evil Green Ranger, who’s under the influence of one of Rita Repulsa’s spells and wielding the Sword of Darkness. Call me crazy, but I feel like that’s been done before…

We’re also teased with a fight between Rita and Lord Zedd. We don’t get it here. But that’s something we’ve got to get eventually, right? It’s inevitable.

Taurin Clarke knocks it out of the park again with this cover. Nothing like this happens in the issue. But it still looks great.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

