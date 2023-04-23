A She-Hulk #12 Micro-Review – Superheroine Book Club

She-Hulk 12, cover, April 2023, Jen BartelTITLE: She-Hulk #12
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Joe Quinones, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer) Cover by Jen Bartel.
RELEASED: April 19, 2023

What is it about She-Hulk in high-top shoes? It just works. As does yet another stellar cover by Jen Bartel.

Joe Quinones does a guest-spot in this issue. His work is always great to see, and he’s perfectly suited for a story about She-Hulk hosting a book club with various Marvel heroines. And of course, said story is written by Rainbow Rowell, a prose book author in her own right.

