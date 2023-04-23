A She-Hulk #12 Micro-Review – Superheroine Book Club

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #12

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Joe Quinones, Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer) Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

What is it about She-Hulk in high-top shoes? It just works. As does yet another stellar cover by Jen Bartel.

Joe Quinones does a guest-spot in this issue. His work is always great to see, and he’s perfectly suited for a story about She-Hulk hosting a book club with various Marvel heroines. And of course, said story is written by Rainbow Rowell, a prose book author in her own right.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement