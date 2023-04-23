A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #14 Micro-Review – The Green Arrow Tease

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #14

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Oliver Queen appears in this issue. Not Green Arrow, mind you, Oliver Queen in civilian mode. I can only assume that means we’ll get Green Arrow at some point in the next few issues. If not, that’s a hell of a tease for Dan Mora drawing Green Arrow.

This “Elementary” storyline is the first time in the 20-some years I’ve been reading comics that I feel like I’m really getting to know Metamorpho. That’s a testament to Mark Waid’s love of the DC Universe.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement