A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #14 Micro-Review – The Green Arrow Tease

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman Worlds Finest 14, cover, April 2023, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #14
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 18, 2023

Oliver Queen appears in this issue. Not Green Arrow, mind you, Oliver Queen in civilian mode. I can only assume that means we’ll get Green Arrow at some point in the next few issues. If not, that’s a hell of a tease for Dan Mora drawing Green Arrow.

This “Elementary” storyline is the first time in the 20-some years I’ve been reading comics that I feel like I’m really getting to know Metamorpho. That’s a testament to Mark Waid’s love of the DC Universe.

