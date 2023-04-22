TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #6 Micro-Review – A Larger, Messier Picture

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #6

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Roi Mercado, William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In the smaller sense of things, this final Alliance issue is executed fine. The art is good. The characters all feel true to themselves. It’s everything you’d expect from the creators involved.

But the overall Armageddon Game story still feels like a jumbled, bloated mess. That’s not Burnham or Mercado’s fault, per se. But their work is caught in the middle of a larger, messier picture.

On the upside, in this issue Rocksteady gets to do a “thunderclap” like the Hulk does. That’s a fun little moment.

