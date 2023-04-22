TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #6 Micro-Review – A Larger, Messier Picture

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Armageddon Game the Alliance, cover, April 2023, Roi Mercado, William SoaresTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #6
AUTHOR: Erik Burnham
ARTISTS: Roi Mercado, William Soares (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

In the smaller sense of things, this final Alliance issue is executed fine. The art is good. The characters all feel true to themselves. It’s everything you’d expect from the creators involved.

But the overall Armageddon Game story still feels like a jumbled, bloated mess. That’s not Burnham or Mercado’s fault, per se. But their work is caught in the middle of a larger, messier picture.

On the upside, in this issue Rocksteady gets to do a “thunderclap” like the Hulk does. That’s a fun little moment.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.