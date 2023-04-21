A Nightwing #103 Micro-Review – The Computers in Hell

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nightwing 103, cover, April 2023, Bruno RedondoTITLE: Nightwing #103
AUTHORS: Tom Taylor, C.S. Pacat
ARTISTS: Travis Moore, Vasco Georgiev, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer), Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (Inker). Cover by Bruno Redondo & Lucas.
RELEASED: April 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a point in this issue that’s pretty ridiculous even by comic book standards. Nightwing and the Titans have journeyed to hell, and are searching for a demon’s collection of soul contracts. They’re told he has a record-keeping computer inside a tower. Because demons from hell are very proficient with computers, apparently…

What’s more, we then see Cyborg rooting through said computer electronically. Apparently hell needs to update its computer system, as this thing appears to be from the ’80s.

