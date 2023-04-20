The Flash #797 Micro-Review – An Adventure in Babysitting

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #797

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Serg Acuna, Tom Derenick, Matt Herms (Colorist), Peter Pantazis (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: April 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a short but sweet adventure story with Jai, Irey, Maxine, and a couple of surprise guest stars. It almost feels like an episode of Teen Titans, or even Young Justice. Very enjoyable.

What’s been going on with the rotating artistic teams on this book lately? Last issue was split between various different artists, and now this issue is split between Serg Acuna and Tom Derenick. Everybody performs well. But it’s almost always jarring when you make a mid-issue switch like that.

Is Knives Maroney a newer character? I like him a lot.

