The Flash #797 Micro-Review – An Adventure in Babysitting

Rob Siebert

TITLE: The Flash #797
AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Serg Acuna, Tom Derenick, Matt Herms (Colorist), Peter Pantazis (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.
RELEASED: April 18, 2023

This is a short but sweet adventure story with Jai, Irey, Maxine, and a couple of surprise guest stars. It almost feels like an episode of Teen Titans, or even Young Justice. Very enjoyable.

What’s been going on with the rotating artistic teams on this book lately? Last issue was split between various different artists, and now this issue is split between Serg Acuna and Tom Derenick. Everybody performs well. But it’s almost always jarring when you make a mid-issue switch like that.

Is Knives Maroney a newer character? I like him a lot.

