The Amazing Spider-Man #24 Micro-Review – Big Spidey Armor

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #24

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 19, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We finally discover the secret of Mary Jane’s new family in this issue. It makes as much sense as anything else, I suppose. By comic book logic/science at least. It’s still a questionable decision overall, though.

Has Zeb Wells ever written the Fantastic Four? They show up early in this issue, and his work with them steals the show.

As the cover indicates, we get a big suit of Spider-Man armor in this issue. It reminds me of Batman’s armor from The Dark Knight Returns. Which is so overexposed at this point that I’m not sure I mean that in a good way…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement