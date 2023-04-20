A Superman #3 Micro-Review – “Suck Me Dry Like a Piece of Meat!”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman 3, cover, April 2023, Jamal CampbellTITLE: Superman #3
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Jamal Campbell, Ariana Maher (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The real meat of this Superman run continues to be the budding partnership (though not friendship) between Superman and Lex Luthor. At the end of the day, Superman refuses to give up on Lex’s potential to do good. That’s a sentiment that’s very true to the character, though he’ll inevitably wind up burned in the end.

Speaking of meat, in this issue Livewire has the perhaps unintentionally  suggestive line: “Suck me dry like a piece of meat!”

