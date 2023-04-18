A Batgirls #17 Micro-Review – Untrained Hands

Rob Siebert

Batgirls 17, cover, April 2023, Jorge Corona, Sarah SternTITLE: Batgirls #17
AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS: Robbi Rodriguez, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.
RELEASED: April 18 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Robbi Rodriguez and Rico Renzi make a really strong team, which makes for a really strong issue.

This issue gets a little preachy about guns at one point. I can’t say that bothered me. But it might irk the more…gun-inclined. I particularly dug the line, “We don’t need more guns in untrained hands.”

There’s a thug in this issue that looks more than a little like one of the mutants from The Dark Knight Returns. Again, Rodriguez and Renzi make him look good.

