A Detective Comics #1070 Micro-Review – A Question of Anger

TITLE: Detective Comics #1070

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Caspar Wijngaaard, Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 28, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

By and large, I’m still having trouble getting invested in Detective Comics these days. And considering this has been the book’s direction for many months now, I’m doubting that will change any time soon.

There is, however, a decent passage in here where Bruce wonders if the anger and rage he feels as Batman are what define him as a person, and if he truly needs his darkness to function as Batman. That’s more interesting than virtually anything Detective has given us for awhile now.

