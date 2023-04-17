A Detective Comics #1070 Micro-Review – A Question of Anger

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Detective Comics 1070, cover, March 2023, Stefano RaffaeleTITLE: Detective Comics #1070
AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier
ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Caspar Wijngaaard, Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 28, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

By and large, I’m still having trouble getting invested in Detective Comics these days. And considering this has been the book’s direction for many months now, I’m doubting that will change any time soon.

There is, however, a decent passage in here where Bruce wonders if the anger and rage he feels as Batman are what define him as a person, and if he truly needs his darkness to function as Batman. That’s more interesting than virtually anything Detective has given us for awhile now.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.