A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5 Micro-Review – Somebody Needs a Hug

TITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5

AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar

ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Cody Ziglar makes Rabble, the villain for this arc, really sympathetic in this issue. I found myself wanting to jump into the issue and hug her. For my money, that’s a pretty high compliment to give a writer.

There’s a page in here where Federico Vicentini and Bryan Valenza recreate the iconic swinging pose from Amazing Fantasy #15. Looks awesome. Come to think of it, Dike Ruan and Alejandro Sanchez are kinda/sorta recreating a classic Spidey scene on the cover, aren’t they?

