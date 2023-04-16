A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5 Micro-Review – Somebody Needs a Hug

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Miles Morales Spider-Man 5, cover, April 2023, Dike Ruan, Alejandro SanchezTITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5
AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar
ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.
RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Cody Ziglar makes Rabble, the villain for this arc, really sympathetic in this issue. I found myself wanting to jump into the issue and hug her. For my money, that’s a pretty high compliment to give a writer.

There’s a page in here where Federico Vicentini and Bryan Valenza recreate the iconic swinging pose from Amazing Fantasy #15. Looks awesome. Come to think of it, Dike Ruan and Alejandro Sanchez are kinda/sorta recreating a classic Spidey scene on the cover, aren’t they?

