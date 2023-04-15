A Fantastic Four #6 Micro-Review – Attack of the Killer Algae

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Fantastic Four 6, cover, April 2023, Alex RossTITLE: Fantastic Four #6
AUTHOR: Ryan North
ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross
RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This is probably my favorite FF issue this run has produced thus far. The big threat to the world in this issue is a planet-devouring algae. If there was ever an enemy tail0r-made for a team of scientifically inclined heroes like the FF, it’s killer algae.

I wasn’t aware the Invisible Woman is as powerful as she evidently is. But we get a pretty big reminder here. Big enough that other parties in the Marvel Universe become justifiably concerned…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.