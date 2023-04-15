A Fantastic Four #6 Micro-Review – Attack of the Killer Algae

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #6

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross

RELEASED: April 12, 2023

This is probably my favorite FF issue this run has produced thus far. The big threat to the world in this issue is a planet-devouring algae. If there was ever an enemy tail0r-made for a team of scientifically inclined heroes like the FF, it’s killer algae.

I wasn’t aware the Invisible Woman is as powerful as she evidently is. But we get a pretty big reminder here. Big enough that other parties in the Marvel Universe become justifiably concerned…

