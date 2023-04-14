A Nemesis: Reloaded #4 Micro-Review – The Power of Belief

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nemesis Reloaded 4,cover, April 2023, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Nemesis: Reloaded #4 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Mark Millar
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Giovanna Niro (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Nemesis has some dialogue in this issue about the fall of the American empire that hits pretty close to home. How Americans have lost belief in their institutions, how they’ll kill each other over a pair of sneakers, etc. It’s very Joker. And unfortunately, very true.

This issue also establishes Joe Costello, the mayor of Los Angeles, as a heroic character and someone who can stand up to Nemesis. Which probably means something terrible is about to happen to him…

