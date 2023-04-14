A Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Micro-Review – The Hat and Helmet Look

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Guardians of the Galaxy #1

AUTHOR: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

ARTISTS: Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Marco Checchetto.

RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a good book to come out in conjunction with Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. Not just because it’s obviously a Guardians book, but because it matches the MCU incarnation really well. Most of the same characters, same fun and adventurous tone, plus a cool space western packaging. Guardians fans who also enjoyed Firefly should dig this.

I can’t decide if I’m into the whole cowboy hat and helmet look for Star-Lord. I want to like it, but the look reminds me a little bit of Batman’s duster from Batman v Superman…

