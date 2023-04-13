A Star Wars: Ewoks #1 Micro-Review – Silent Teddy Bears

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Ewoks 1, cover, April 2023, Ryan BrownTITLE: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1
AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Ryan Brown.
RELEASED: April 12, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Is this a bad time to say I haven’t seen the ewok movies in many, many years?

But that’s alright, as I suspect many would consider what we get here to be better than said movies. A silent issue (as the ewoks don’t speak English) showcasing different artists as they tell different ewok stories with different styles and tones. It’s a nice window into how versatile the ewoks can be from a storytelling standpoint, despite them often being written off as cuddly teddy bears.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

